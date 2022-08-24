First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FMY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 6,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
