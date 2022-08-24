First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 344.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter.

