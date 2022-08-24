First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,914. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

