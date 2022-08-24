First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
