First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 47.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

