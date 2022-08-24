First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

