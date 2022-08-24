First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 11,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 176,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 99,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter.

