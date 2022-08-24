First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:FDEU opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
