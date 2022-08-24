First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FDEU opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.