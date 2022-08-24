First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,865. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

