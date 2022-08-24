First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

