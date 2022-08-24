First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.36.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
