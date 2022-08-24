First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1241 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.0039379.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

