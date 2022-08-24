First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
First National has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
First National Stock Performance
Shares of FXNC opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. First National has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First National (FXNC)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.