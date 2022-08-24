First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

First National has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

First National Stock Performance

Shares of FXNC opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. First National has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

About First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First National by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

