First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,037,000 after buying an additional 161,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.51.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.