First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,037,000 after buying an additional 161,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

