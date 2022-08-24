First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PBF Energy worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $8,749,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,032,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,444,198.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

