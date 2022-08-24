First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,824 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 343,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 209,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $391.60 million, a P/E ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 2.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

