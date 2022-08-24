First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 670,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 63,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AX opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,316 shares of company stock worth $783,244. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

