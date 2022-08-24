First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,868 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

