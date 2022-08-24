First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,419 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hilltop worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after buying an additional 208,314 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1,947.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 54.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 93,446 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,770,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

