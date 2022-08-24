First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 288.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,598 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of HCI Group worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HCI Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in HCI Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $139.80.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.39%.

In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.37 per share, with a total value of $31,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $323,700.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at $40,467.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.