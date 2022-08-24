Firo (FIRO) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Firo (FIRO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Firo has a total market capitalization of $27.03 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Firo has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00010988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,552.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.33 or 0.07717403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00159648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00265373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00720011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00620683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,594 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.