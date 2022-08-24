Financial Survey: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) vs. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 9.86 $419.19 million $2.44 12.21 Federal Realty Investment Trust $951.22 million 9.06 $261.50 million $3.46 30.79

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

55.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 44.90% 8.92% 1.75% Federal Realty Investment Trust 27.46% 11.05% 3.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 6 7 1 2.64

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.74%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $124.87, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 106 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,200 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

