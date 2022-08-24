Financial Guidance Group Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 7.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned 1.16% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,876. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.