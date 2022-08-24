Financial Guidance Group Inc. Buys New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,808,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,418,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,210,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 970,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,988,963. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

