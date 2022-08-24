Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $95.13. 21,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

