FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,832. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day moving average is $220.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

