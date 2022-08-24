Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.60. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,806,559 shares trading hands.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
