FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,979.67

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,979.67 ($23.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,656 ($20.01). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,670 ($20.18), with a volume of 12,139 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,977.33. The company has a market capitalization of £447.87 million and a PE ratio of 6,939.13.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

