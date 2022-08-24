Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $9.01. Farfetch shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 823,006 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Farfetch Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

