FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Trading Down 3.6%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of FAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 0.41 to 0.66 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

