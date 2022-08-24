Fanspel (FAN) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fanspel (FAN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Fanspel has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Fanspel coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Fanspel has a market cap of $12,594.76 and $322,941.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fanspel

FAN is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Fanspel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.

