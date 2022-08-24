Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,435. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.60.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 99.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

