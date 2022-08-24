F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Insider James Orie Sells 51,167 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FNB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

