Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as low as C$7.25. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.27, with a volume of 101,809 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.42. The company has a market cap of C$643.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

About Extendicare

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

