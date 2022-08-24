Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as low as C$7.25. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.27, with a volume of 101,809 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.42. The company has a market cap of C$643.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Extendicare Dividend Announcement
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
Featured Stories
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.