Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,782 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after acquiring an additional 289,304 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,302,000 after acquiring an additional 483,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 15,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

