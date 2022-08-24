Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 46,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 429,011 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $20.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 212.6% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.