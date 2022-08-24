Evercore ISI Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $601.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $601.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $449.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.73 and its 200-day moving average is $439.53. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.