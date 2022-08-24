Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. 3,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,027. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.