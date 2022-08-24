Everbridge (EVBG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2022 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $59.00 to $55.00.

8/10/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00.

8/3/2022 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2022 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00.

7/1/2022 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. 347,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

