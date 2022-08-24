Everbridge (EVBG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/11/2022 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/11/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $59.00 to $55.00.
- 8/10/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/26/2022 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00.
- 7/1/2022 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Everbridge Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. 347,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everbridge (EVBG)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.