EventChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,657.38 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, EventChain has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $41,657.38 and $10,026.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00079454 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

