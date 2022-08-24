Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.00

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 26039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Euronav Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Euronav by 1,626.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $8,511,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

