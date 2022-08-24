EUNO (EUNO) One Day Volume Tops $1,179.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $996,777.36 and $1,179.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00240655 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,630,702,761 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

