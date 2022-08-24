ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 6th

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:AMUB opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $14.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 168.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,359 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.15% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

