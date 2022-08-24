ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

ETHplode (ETHPLO) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. ETHplode has a market cap of $15,076.82 and approximately $18.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,760.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00128583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00075752 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,842,234 coins and its circulating supply is 44,823,232 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode.

ETHplode Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

