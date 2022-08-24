Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $62.52

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.52, but opened at $64.64. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $65.26, with a volume of 2,147 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

