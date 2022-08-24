Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $62.52

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.52, but opened at $64.64. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $65.26, with a volume of 2,147 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Establishment Labs Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.
Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.