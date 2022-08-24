EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Trading Down 0.6%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.95 and last traded at $77.21. Approximately 35,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 63,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

