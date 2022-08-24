Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.54. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 3,325 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

