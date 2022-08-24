Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.54. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 3,325 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (ESP)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.