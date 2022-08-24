ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
NYSE BMY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $72.67. 152,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
