ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $72.67. 152,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.