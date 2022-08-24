ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HYMB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. 3,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,193. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $60.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

