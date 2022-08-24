ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. 16,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

