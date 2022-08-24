ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 71,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,530. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.

