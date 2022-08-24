ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 64,839 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 7,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,006. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

